1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased further on sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,626-0,671 0,625-0,670 0,621-0,656 0,620-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,730 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 640 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,833 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,843 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Castor oil BSS 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,200-25,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed