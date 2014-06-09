* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 12,000 0,585-0,655 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 14,500 580-0,671 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 496-0,650 Jamnagar 03,000 610-0,752 02,000 607-0,745 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 500-0,669 Keshod 02,000 510-0,653 02,000 524-0,676 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,608-0,655 0,000-0,000 0,585-0,635 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,900-2,025 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,800-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,680-0,756 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 530-581 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,680 1,080 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 617 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil label tin 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,220 1,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed