1.Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3.Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,608-0,655 0,000-0,000 0,585-0,635
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,680 1,085 1,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 617 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,205-1,210
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,230-1,235 1,215-1,220
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed