1.Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3.Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,608-0,655 0,000-0,000 0,585-0,635 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,680 1,085 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 617 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,230-1,235 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed