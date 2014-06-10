* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying aand selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,575-0,687 12,000 0,585-0,655 Gondal 15,500 597-0,690 14,500 580-0,671 Jasdan 0,500 527-0,667 0,500 496-0,650 Jamnagar 02,000 622-0,749 03,000 610-0,752 Junagadh 05,000 518-0,680 04,000 500-0,669 Keshod 02,000 526-0,689 02,000 510-0,653 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,687 0,608-0,655 0,575-0,669 0,585-0,635 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 11,500 1,875-2,030 1,900-2,025 Sesame (Black) 0,500 2,000-2,650 1,800-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,685-0,744 0,680-0,756 Rapeseeds 150 530-580 530-581 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,797 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,807 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed