* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying aand selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,500 0,575-0,687 12,000 0,585-0,655
Gondal 15,500 597-0,690 14,500 580-0,671
Jasdan 0,500 527-0,667 0,500 496-0,650
Jamnagar 02,000 622-0,749 03,000 610-0,752
Junagadh 05,000 518-0,680 04,000 500-0,669
Keshod 02,000 526-0,689 02,000 510-0,653
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,601-0,687 0,608-0,655 0,575-0,669 0,585-0,635
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 11,500 1,875-2,030 1,900-2,025
Sesame (Black) 0,500 2,000-2,650 1,800-2,525
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,685-0,744 0,680-0,756
Rapeseeds 150 530-580 530-581
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,797 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,807 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed