1.Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,687 0,608-0,655 0,575-0,669 0,585-0,635 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,740-0,745 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,680 0,690 1,070 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 622 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,797 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,807 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed