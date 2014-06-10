BUZZ-India's TCS comes off early lows but concerns remain about outlook
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
1.Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,687 0,608-0,655 0,575-0,669 0,585-0,635 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,740-0,745 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,680 0,690 1,070 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 622 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,797 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,807 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
Apr 19 Details of outstanding securities issued by Indian state governments (Part III): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Issued on Maturity Issue size 6-month Wtd Avg date date crore in crore coupon rupees Yld SIKKIM 08.20%, 2017 21-Sep-07 21-Sep-17 112.1050 04.60 8.1991