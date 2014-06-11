* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,570-0,681 10,500 0,575-0,687
Gondal 15,000 575-0,695 15,500 597-0,690
Jasdan 0,400 505-0,664 0,500 527-0,667
Jamnagar 03,000 610-0,758 02,000 622-0,749
Junagadh 05,500 500-0,670 05,000 518-0,680
Keshod 02,000 521-0,692 02,000 526-0,689
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,590-0,681 0,601-0,687 0,570-0,676 0,575-0,669
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,765-0,766 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 06,700 1,951-2,049 1,875-2,030
Sesame (Black) 0,230 1,800-2,650 2,000-2,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,690 0,695-0,753 0,685-0,744
Rapeseeds 100 540-580 530-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,700 0,690 1,085 1,070
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,797 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,807 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215
Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed