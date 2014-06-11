* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,570-0,681 10,500 0,575-0,687 Gondal 15,000 575-0,695 15,500 597-0,690 Jasdan 0,400 505-0,664 0,500 527-0,667 Jamnagar 03,000 610-0,758 02,000 622-0,749 Junagadh 05,500 500-0,670 05,000 518-0,680 Keshod 02,000 521-0,692 02,000 526-0,689 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,681 0,601-0,687 0,570-0,676 0,575-0,669 (auction price) Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,765-0,766 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 06,700 1,951-2,049 1,875-2,030 Sesame (Black) 0,230 1,800-2,650 2,000-2,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,690 0,695-0,753 0,685-0,744 Rapeseeds 100 540-580 530-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,700 0,690 1,085 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,797 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,807 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed