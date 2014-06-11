1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3.Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,590-0,681 0,601-0,687 0,570-0,676 0,575-0,669 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,750-0,755 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,765-0,766 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,680 0,680 1,070 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,797 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,807 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed