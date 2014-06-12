BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2.Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,580-0,669 0,590-0,681 0,571-0,655 0,570-0,676 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,685 0,680 1,075 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 622 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,805 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,600-25,700 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M