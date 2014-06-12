1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2.Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,580-0,669 0,590-0,681 0,571-0,655 0,570-0,676 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,685 0,680 1,075 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 622 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,805 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,600-25,700 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed