* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,572-0,665 11,000 0,571-0,669
Gondal 14,000 560-0,674 14,000 564-0,693
Jasdan 0,400 500-0,650 0,500 500-0,652
Jamnagar 02,500 600-0,690 02,000 625-0,753
Junagadh 05,000 504-0,667 04,000 488-0,675
Keshod 02,000 518-0,675 01,500 525-0,680
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,576-0,665 0,580-0,669 0,572-0,660 0,571-0,655
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 08,500 1,980-2,075 1,951-2,060
Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,800-2,750 1,800-2,660
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,705 0,710-0,780 0,700-0,762
Rapeseeds 100 540-590 535-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,685 1,080 1,075
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 630 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220
Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed