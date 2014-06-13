* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,572-0,665 11,000 0,571-0,669 Gondal 14,000 560-0,674 14,000 564-0,693 Jasdan 0,400 500-0,650 0,500 500-0,652 Jamnagar 02,500 600-0,690 02,000 625-0,753 Junagadh 05,000 504-0,667 04,000 488-0,675 Keshod 02,000 518-0,675 01,500 525-0,680 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,576-0,665 0,580-0,669 0,572-0,660 0,571-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 08,500 1,980-2,075 1,951-2,060 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,800-2,750 1,800-2,660 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,705 0,710-0,780 0,700-0,762 Rapeseeds 100 540-590 535-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,685 1,080 1,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 630 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed