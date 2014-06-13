1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2.Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
3.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,576-0,665 0,580-0,669 0,572-0,660 0,571-0,655
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,685 1,090 1,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 630 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,235-1,240 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,255-1,260 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,300-25,400 25,600-25,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed