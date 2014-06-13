1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. 3.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,576-0,665 0,580-0,669 0,572-0,660 0,571-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,685 1,090 1,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 630 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,235-1,240 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,255-1,260 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,300-25,400 25,600-25,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed