* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,575-0,675 11,000 0,574-0,664 Gondal 15,500 595-0,680 15,000 577-0,671 Jasdan 0,300 500-0,645 0,300 509-0,644 Jamnagar 01,500 605-0,691 02,000 586-0,698 Junagadh 03,000 503-0,656 06,000 505-0,665 Keshod 01,500 500-0,650 02,500 521-0,666 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,580-0,675 0,578-0,664 0,575-0,670 0,574-0,642 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 10,000 1,950-2,046 1,950-2,046 Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,810-2,700 2,000-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,790 0,675-0,780 0,715-0,780 Rapeseeds 050 560-590 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,700 1,100 1,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed