* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,577-0,678 08,500 0,575-0,675
Gondal 15,500 580-0,691 15,500 595-0,680
Jasdan 0,300 480-0,640 0,300 500-0,645
Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,713 01,500 605-0,691
Junagadh 02,500 505-0,660 03,000 503-0,656
Keshod 01,500 490-0,654 01,500 500-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,581-0,678 0,580-0,675 0,577-0,675 0,575-0,670
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 08,000 1,934-2,035 1,950-2,046
Sesame (Black) 0,330 1,800-2,711 1,810-2,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,790 0,675-0,780 0,675-0,780
Rapeseeds 050 540-590 560-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,830 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,840 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed