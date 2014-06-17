1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,581-0,678 0,580-0,675 0,577-0,675 0,575-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed