1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,581-0,678 0,580-0,675 0,577-0,675 0,575-0,670
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 647 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed