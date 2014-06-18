* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,57,000-0,58,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,579-0,677 06,500 0,577-0,678 Gondal 14,000 585-0,692 15,500 580-0,691 Jasdan 0,500 465-0,650 0,300 480-0,640 Jamnagar 01,000 594-0,700 01,000 600-0,713 Junagadh 03,500 475-0,654 02,500 505-0,660 Keshod 01,000 470-0,660 01,500 490-0,654 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,585-0,677 0,581-0,678 0,579-0,667 0,577-0,675 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 04,500 1,922-2,021 1,934-2,035 Sesame (Black) 0,220 1,880-2,765 1,800-2,711 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,711-0,784 0,675-0,780 Rapeseeds 100 540-595 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,370-2,375 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed