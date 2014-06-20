1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3.Coconut oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,570-0,663 0,580-0,660 0,550-0,661 0,575-0,658 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,700 0,700 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 645 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,840 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,850 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,370-2,375 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 24,000-24,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed