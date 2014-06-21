* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,67,000-0,68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,552-0,665 05,500 0,550-0,663 Gondal 11,000 550-0,676 12,500 560-0,681 Jasdan 0,400 450-0,635 0,300 430-0,643 Jamnagar 01,000 560-0,667 01,500 580-0,695 Junagadh 05,000 425-0,645 04,500 440-0,652 Keshod 01,500 467-0,635 01,500 475-0,633 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,571-0,665 0,570-0,663 0,552-0,662 0,550-0,661 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 06,000 1,990-2,080 1,930-2,051 Sesame (Black) 0,475 1,900-2,800 1,850-2,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,735-0,804 0,728-0,804 Rapeseeds 070 520-610 560-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,085 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil label tin 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed