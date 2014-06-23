* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,65,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,561-0,666 06,000 0,552-0,665 Gondal 12,500 577-0,680 11,000 550-0,676 Jasdan 0,500 440-0,657 0,400 450-0,635 Jamnagar 02,000 571-0,695 01,000 560-0,667 Junagadh 04,500 439-0,652 05,000 425-0,645 Keshod 01,500 455-0,649 01,500 467-0,635 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,573-0,666 0,571-0,665 0,561-0,662 0,552-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 06,500 1,950-2,039 1,990-2,080 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,000-2,825 1,900-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,746-0,806 0,735-0,804 Rapeseeds 080 560-615 520-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,705 1,100 1,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 637 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,845 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,855 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed