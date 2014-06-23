* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,65,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,561-0,666 06,000 0,552-0,665
Gondal 12,500 577-0,680 11,000 550-0,676
Jasdan 0,500 440-0,657 0,400 450-0,635
Jamnagar 02,000 571-0,695 01,000 560-0,667
Junagadh 04,500 439-0,652 05,000 425-0,645
Keshod 01,500 455-0,649 01,500 467-0,635
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,573-0,666 0,571-0,665 0,561-0,662 0,552-0,662
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 06,500 1,950-2,039 1,990-2,080
Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,000-2,825 1,900-2,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,746-0,806 0,735-0,804
Rapeseeds 080 560-615 520-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,705 1,100 1,095
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 637 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,845 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,855 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed