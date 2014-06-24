* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,558-0,685 06,500 0,561-0,666 Gondal 14,500 580-0,681 12,500 577-0,680 Jasdan 0,400 450-0,645 0,500 440-0,657 Jamnagar 02,500 560-0,688 02,000 571-0,695 Junagadh 03,500 425-0,650 04,500 439-0,652 Keshod 01,000 441-0,630 01,500 455-0,649 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,581-0,685 0,573-0,666 0,558-0,670 0,561-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 04,400 2,050-2,215 1,950-2,039 Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,900-2,830 2,000-2,825 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,778 0,791-0,835 0,746-0,806 Rapeseeds 090 560-610 560-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,705 1,100 1,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,865 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,875 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed