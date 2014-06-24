1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Oil millers hold back their stocks on fear of wek monsoon, said traders. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,581-0,685 0,573-0,666 0,558-0,670 0,551-0,662 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,730-0,735 0,660-0,665 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,745-0,746 0,675-0,676 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,705 1,120 1,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 643 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,865 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed