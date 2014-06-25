* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improvved further due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,600-0,704 05,500 0,558-0,685 Gondal 13,500 585-0,695 14,500 580-0,681 Jasdan 0,500 480-0,660 0,400 450-0,645 Jamnagar 02,000 580-0,699 02,500 560-0,688 Junagadh 04,000 441-0,676 03,500 425-0,650 Keshod 01,000 463-0,670 01,000 441-0,630 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,704 0,581-0,685 0,600-0,701 0,558-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,500 2,000-2,225 2,050-2,215 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,850-2,850 1,900-2,830 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,725 0,805-0,845 0,791-0,835 Rapeseeds 040 580-615 560-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1,130 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,880 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,890 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed