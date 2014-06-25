* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improvved further due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,600-0,704 05,500 0,558-0,685
Gondal 13,500 585-0,695 14,500 580-0,681
Jasdan 0,500 480-0,660 0,400 450-0,645
Jamnagar 02,000 580-0,699 02,500 560-0,688
Junagadh 04,000 441-0,676 03,500 425-0,650
Keshod 01,000 463-0,670 01,000 441-0,630
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,704 0,581-0,685 0,600-0,701 0,558-0,670
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,500 2,000-2,225 2,050-2,215
Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,850-2,850 1,900-2,830
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,725 0,805-0,845 0,791-0,835
Rapeseeds 040 580-615 560-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1,130 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,880 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,890 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil label tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed