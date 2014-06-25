1.Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4.Caastor oil moved up due to export demand. 5.Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,704 0,581-0,685 0,600-0,701 0,558-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,720 1,155 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 643 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,880 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,890 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed