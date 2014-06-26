* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,56,000-0,57,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,605-0,729 05,000 0,600-0,704
Gondal 12,500 580-0,711 13,500 585-0,695
Jasdan 0,400 525-0,687 0,500 480-0,660
Jamnagar 02,500 600-0,723 02,000 580-0,699
Junagadh 05,000 500-0,690 04,000 441-0,676
Keshod 01,000 512-0,675 01,000 463-0,670
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,729 0,620-0,704 0,605-0,717 0,600-0,701
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,900 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,225
Sesame (Black) 0,260 1,900-2,846 1,850-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 0,808-0,851 0,805-0,845
Rapeseeds 040 570-615 580-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,155
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 652 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed