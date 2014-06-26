* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,56,000-0,57,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,605-0,729 05,000 0,600-0,704 Gondal 12,500 580-0,711 13,500 585-0,695 Jasdan 0,400 525-0,687 0,500 480-0,660 Jamnagar 02,500 600-0,723 02,000 580-0,699 Junagadh 05,000 500-0,690 04,000 441-0,676 Keshod 01,000 512-0,675 01,000 463-0,670 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,729 0,620-0,704 0,605-0,717 0,600-0,701 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,900 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,225 Sesame (Black) 0,260 1,900-2,846 1,850-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 0,808-0,851 0,805-0,845 Rapeseeds 040 570-615 580-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 652 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed