1.Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3.Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,729 0,620-0,704 0,605-0,717 0,600-0,701 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,740 1,170 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 632 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 654 652 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,895 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,905 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed