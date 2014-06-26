1.Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3.Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,729 0,620-0,704 0,605-0,717 0,600-0,701
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,740 1,170 1,155
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 654 652 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,895 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,905 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed