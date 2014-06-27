* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,611-0,739 03,500 0,605-0,729 Gondal 13,000 577-0,732 12,500 580-0,711 Jasdan 0,500 560-0,680 0,400 525-0,687 Jamnagar 02,000 612-0,700 02,500 600-0,723 Junagadh 04,000 540-0,681 05,000 500-0,690 Keshod 01,000 535-0,680 01,000 512-0,675 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,739 0,625-0,729 0,611-0,728 0,605-0,717 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,000 2,025-2,151 2,000-2,200 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,950-2,874 1,900-2,846 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,785 0,797-0,834 0,808-0,851 Rapeseeds 060 570-616 570-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,750 1,200 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 654 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,885 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed