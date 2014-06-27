BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,611-0,739 03,500 0,605-0,729 Gondal 13,000 577-0,732 12,500 580-0,711 Jasdan 0,500 560-0,680 0,400 525-0,687 Jamnagar 02,000 612-0,700 02,500 600-0,723 Junagadh 04,000 540-0,681 05,000 500-0,690 Keshod 01,000 535-0,680 01,000 512-0,675 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,739 0,625-0,729 0,611-0,728 0,605-0,717 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,000 2,025-2,151 2,000-2,200 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,950-2,874 1,900-2,846 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,785 0,797-0,834 0,808-0,851 Rapeseeds 060 570-616 570-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,750 1,200 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 654 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,885 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: