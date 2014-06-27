1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to restricted selling from oil mills as market sentiment turned bullish on fears that groundnut sowing will badly affected due to delay in onset of monsoon. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,739 0,625-0,729 0,611-0,728 0,605-0,717 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,750 1,200 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 629 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 651 654 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,320-1,325 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed