* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,58,000-0,59,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,615-0,717 04,500 0,606-0,745
Gondal 12,500 580-0,723 11,500 580-0,721
Jasdan 0,300 577-0,670 0,400 550-0,684
Jamnagar 03,000 600-0,712 03,000 620-0,735
Junagadh 04,500 575-0,714 04,500 560-0,710
Keshod 01,500 560-0,684 01,000 540-0,693
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,717 0,625-0,745 0,615-0,712 0,606-0,735
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,695 0,680-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,000 2,064-2,265 2,031-2,154
Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,400-3,050 1,970-2,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,600 0,790-0,848 0,804-0,843
Rapeseeds 060 570-620 575-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 629 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 651 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,880 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,890 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed