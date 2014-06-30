* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,58,000-0,59,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,615-0,717 04,500 0,606-0,745 Gondal 12,500 580-0,723 11,500 580-0,721 Jasdan 0,300 577-0,670 0,400 550-0,684 Jamnagar 03,000 600-0,712 03,000 620-0,735 Junagadh 04,500 575-0,714 04,500 560-0,710 Keshod 01,500 560-0,684 01,000 540-0,693 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,717 0,625-0,745 0,615-0,712 0,606-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,695 0,680-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,000 2,064-2,265 2,031-2,154 Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,400-3,050 1,970-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,790-0,848 0,804-0,843 Rapeseeds 060 570-620 575-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 629 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 651 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,880 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,890 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed