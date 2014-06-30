1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
4. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,717 0,625-0,745 0,615-0,712 0,606-0,735
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 636 629 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 658 651 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,880 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,890 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 25,700-25,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed