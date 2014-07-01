* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due too retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,61,000-0,62,000 versus 0,58,000-0,59,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,631-0,725 06,500 0,615-0,717 Gondal 13,000 590-0,729 12,500 580-0,723 Jasdan 0,400 580-0,687 0,300 577-0,670 Jamnagar 02,000 611-0,725 03,000 600-0,712 Junagadh 05,000 560-0,733 04,500 575-0,714 Keshod 01,500 553-0,695 01,500 560-0,684 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,642-0,725 0,625-0,717 0,631-0,718 0,615-0,712 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,695 0,680-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,200 2,050-2,345 2,064-2,265 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,200-3,100 2,400-3,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,610 0,780-0,842 0,790-0,848 Rapeseeds 040 580-620 570-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 636 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 658 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,890 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,900 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed