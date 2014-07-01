1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,642-0,725 0,625-0,717 0,631-0,718 0,615-0,712 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 1,210 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 642 636 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 664 658 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,890 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,900 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,330 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed