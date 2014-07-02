* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,61,000-0,62,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,629-0,734 05,000 0,631-0,725 Gondal 10,000 610-0,752 13,000 590-0,729 Jasdan 0,500 600-0,702 0,400 580-0,687 Jamnagar 01,500 623-0,741 02,000 611-0,725 Junagadh 04,000 605-0,756 05,000 560-0,733 Keshod 01,500 600-0,710 01,500 553-0,695 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,643-0,734 0,642-0,725 0,629-0,725 0,631-0,718 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,480 2,060-2,350 2,050-2,345 Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,200-3,131 2,200-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,430 0,770-0,833 0,780-0,842 Rapeseeds 050 580-630 580-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,780 1,215 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 639 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 661 664 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,375 3,640-3,650 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,885 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,895 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,755-3,760 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed