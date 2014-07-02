* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
* Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,61,000-0,62,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,629-0,734 05,000 0,631-0,725
Gondal 10,000 610-0,752 13,000 590-0,729
Jasdan 0,500 600-0,702 0,400 580-0,687
Jamnagar 01,500 623-0,741 02,000 611-0,725
Junagadh 04,000 605-0,756 05,000 560-0,733
Keshod 01,500 600-0,710 01,500 553-0,695
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,643-0,734 0,642-0,725 0,629-0,725 0,631-0,718
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726 0,715-0,716
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,480 2,060-2,350 2,050-2,345
Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,200-3,131 2,200-3,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,430 0,770-0,833 0,780-0,842
Rapeseeds 050 580-630 580-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,785 0,780 1,215 1,210
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 639 642 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 661 664 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,375 3,640-3,650 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,885 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,895 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,755-3,760 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed