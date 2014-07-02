1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3.Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
4.Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,643-0,734 0,642-0,725 0,629-0,725 0,631-0,718
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 1,210 1,210
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 635 642 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 657 664 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,375 3,640-3,650 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,885 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,895 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,755-3,760 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,700-26,800 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed