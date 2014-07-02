1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3.Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 4.Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,643-0,734 0,642-0,725 0,629-0,725 0,631-0,718 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 664 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,375 3,640-3,650 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,885 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,895 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,755-3,760 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,700-26,800 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed