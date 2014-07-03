* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,640-0,730 04,500 0,629-0,734 Gondal 11,000 632-0,760 10,000 610-0,752 Jasdan 0,400 620-0,711 0,500 600-0,702 Jamnagar 01,000 650-0,763 01,500 623-0,741 Junagadh 03,000 619-0,755 04,000 605-0,756 Keshod 01,500 600-0,702 01,500 600-0,710 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,730 0,643-0,734 0,640-0,725 0,629-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,410 2,015-2,344 2,060-2,350 Sesame (Black) 0,550 2,000-3,100 2,200-3,131 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,765-0,828 0,770-0,833 Rapeseeds 060 590-615 580-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,865 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,875 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,755-3,760 3,755-3,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed