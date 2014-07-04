* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,627-0,724 04,500 0,640-0,730 Gondal 09,000 613-0,733 11,000 632-0,760 Jasdan 0,300 605-0,702 0,400 620-0,711 Jamnagar 01,000 589-0,745 01,000 650-0,763 Junagadh 02,500 620-0,753 03,000 619-0,755 Keshod 01,000 605-0,721 01,500 600-0,702 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,631-0,724 0,650-0,730 0,627-0,707 0,640-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,480 2,010-2,351 2,015-2,344 Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,000-2,950 2,000-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,775-0,833 0,765-0,828 Rapeseeds 100 580-610 590-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 654 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,350 3,730-3,740 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,870 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,880 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,755-3,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed