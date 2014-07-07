* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,625-0,721 05,000 0,628-0,724
Gondal 07,000 612-0,743 07,500 601-0,726
Jasdan 0,500 590-0,706 0,300 600-0,700
Jamnagar 01,000 575-0,722 01,500 580-0,710
Junagadh 03,500 630-0,743 03,000 610-0,709
Keshod 01,500 600-0,723 01,000 590-0,705
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,721 0,636-0,724 0,625-0,709 0,628-0,714
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,340 2,005-2,332 2,000-2,344
Sesame (Black) 0,445 1,950-3,100 2,000-3,017
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,312 0,750-0,817 0,765-0,817
Rapeseeds 040 580-605 580-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 1,210 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 647 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,740-3,750 3,740-3,750
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 3,855-3,860 3,855-3,860
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed