1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,721 0,636-0,724 0,630-0,721 0,628-0,714 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 631 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 647 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,740-3,750 3,740-3,750 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,855-3,860 3,855-3,860 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed