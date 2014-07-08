* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,630-0,730 04,500 0,625-0,721 Gondal 09,000 600-0,753 07,000 612-0,743 Jasdan 0,400 612-0,698 0,500 590-0,706 Jamnagar 01,000 580-0,700 01,000 575-0,722 Junagadh 04,000 615-0,708 03,500 630-0,743 Keshod 01,500 611-0,705 01,500 600-0,723 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,730 0,630-0,721 0,630-0,720 0,625-0,709 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,980 2,040-2,400 2,005-2,332 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,930-3,108 1,950-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,482 0,755-0,824 0,750-0,817 Rapeseeds 020 590-610 580-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 1,210 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 653 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,740-3,750 3,740-3,750 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,855-3,860 3,855-3,860 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed