* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,637-0,730 04,000 0,630-0,730 Gondal 08,500 601-0,731 09,000 600-0,753 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,690 0,400 612-0,698 Jamnagar 01,000 610-0,687 01,000 580-0,700 Junagadh 04,000 600-0,714 04,000 615-0,708 Keshod 01,000 590-0,699 01,500 611-0,705 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,730 0,635-0,730 0,637-0,725 0,630-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,625 2,090-2,450 2,040-2,400 Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,000-3,100 1,930-3,108 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,740-0,814 0,755-0,824 Rapeseeds 020 590-615 590-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 655 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,425 3,780-3,790 3,740-3,750 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,855-3,860 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed