* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,637-0,730 04,000 0,630-0,730
Gondal 08,500 601-0,731 09,000 600-0,753
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,690 0,400 612-0,698
Jamnagar 01,000 610-0,687 01,000 580-0,700
Junagadh 04,000 600-0,714 04,000 615-0,708
Keshod 01,000 590-0,699 01,500 611-0,705
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,730 0,635-0,730 0,637-0,725 0,630-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,625 2,090-2,450 2,040-2,400
Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,000-3,100 1,930-3,108
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,740-0,814 0,755-0,824
Rapeseeds 020 590-615 590-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 633 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 655 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,425 3,780-3,790 3,740-3,750
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,855-3,860
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed