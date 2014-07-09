1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,730 0,635-0,730 0,637-0,725 0,630-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,775 1,220 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 655 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,425 3,780-3,790 3,740-3,750 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,345-1,350 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,855-3,860 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed