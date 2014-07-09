1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,640-0,730 0,635-0,730 0,637-0,725 0,630-0,720
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,736
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,785 0,775 1,220 1,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 633 633 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 655 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,425 3,780-3,790 3,740-3,750
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,345-1,350 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,855-3,860
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed