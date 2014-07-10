1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,627-0,730 0,640-0,730 0,625-0,724 0,637-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,785 1,230 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 655 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,350-1,355 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,360-1,365 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,380-1,385 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,200-25,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed