* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to resttricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,625-0,725 04,000 0,625-0,730 Gondal 07,000 627-0,732 08,500 601-0,731 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,702 0,300 600-0,690 Jamnagar 01,500 611-0,698 01,000 610-0,687 Junagadh 04,500 638-0,718 04,000 600-0,714 Keshod 01,000 605-0,701 01,000 590-0,699 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,725 0,627-0,730 0,625-0,720 0,625-0,724 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,040 2,140-2,535 2,090-2,450 Sesame (Black) 0,255 2,030-3,176 2,000-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,432 0,720-0,805 0,740-0,814 Rapeseeds 020 590-615 590-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,795 0,790 1,235 1,225 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 655 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil label tin 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed