* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,623-0,725 03,500 0,625-0,725
Gondal 08,000 632-0,746 07,000 627-0,732
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 630-0,702
Jamnagar 01,000 630-0,712 01,500 611-0,698
Junagadh 02,500 600-0,763 04,500 638-0,718
Keshod 01,000 603-0,715 01,000 605-0,701
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,725 0,630-0,725 0,623-0,722 0,625-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,840 2,100-2,471 2,140-2,535
Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,000-3,100 2,030-3,176
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,210 0,700-0,792 0,720-0,805
Rapeseeds 050 590-620 590-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 1,230 1,235
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 633 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 655 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,880 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil label tin 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed