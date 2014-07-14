* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,625-0,725 03,000 0,623-0,725 Gondal 07,500 640-0,751 08,000 632-0,746 Jasdan 0,400 600-0,689 0,300 630-0,702 Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,704 01,000 630-0,712 Junagadh 03,000 615-0,734 02,500 600-0,763 Keshod 01,000 600-0,722 01,000 603-0,715 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,725 0,635-0,725 0,625-0,720 0,623-0,722 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,380 2,105-2,476 2,100-2,471 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,100-2,960 2,000-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,510 0,711-0,795 0,700-0,792 Rapeseeds 040 590-620 590-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,785 1,220 1,225 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 629 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 651 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,880 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil label tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed