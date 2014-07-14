1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,725 0,635-0,725 0,625-0,720 0,623-0,722 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,740-0,745 0,710-0,715 0,720-0,725 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,755-0,756 0,725-0,726 0,735-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,785 1,215 1,225 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 629 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 651 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,200-26,300 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed