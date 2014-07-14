1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,630-0,725 0,635-0,725 0,625-0,720 0,623-0,722
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,740-0,745 0,710-0,715 0,720-0,725
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,755-0,756 0,725-0,726 0,735-0,736
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,785 1,215 1,225
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,260
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 629 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 651 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,360
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,200-26,300 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed