* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,615-0,725 03,500 0,625-0,725 Gondal 05,000 614-0,745 07,500 640-0,751 Jasdan 0,300 584-0,685 0,400 600-0,689 Jamnagar 02,000 610-0,700 01,500 650-0,704 Junagadh 03,500 613-0,755 03,000 615-0,734 Keshod 01,000 604-0,730 01,000 600-0,722 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,725 0,630-0,725 0,615-0,715 0,625-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,140 2,145-2,500 2,105-2,476 Sesame (Black) 0,425 2,000-3,150 2,100-2,960 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,265 0,700-0,788 0,711-0,795 Rapeseeds 100 590-625 590-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,210 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 647 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed