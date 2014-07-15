1.Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. 2.Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,725 0,630-0,725 0,615-0,715 0,625-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,780 1,200 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,250 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,350 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 26,200-26,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed