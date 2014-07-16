* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,730 03,500 0,615-0,725 Gondal 04,500 621-0,734 05,000 614-0,745 Jasdan 0,300 580-0,695 0,300 584-0,685 Jamnagar 01,500 630-0,712 02,000 610-0,700 Junagadh 03,000 611-0,743 03,500 613-0,755 Keshod 01,000 605-0,714 01,000 604-0,730 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,730 0,620-0,725 0,610-0,724 0,615-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,730-0,735 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,745-0,746 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,040 2,160-2,485 2,145-2,500 Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,050-3,015 2,000-3,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,276 0,700-0,785 0,700-0,788 Rapeseeds 030 595-625 590-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,770 1,195 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed