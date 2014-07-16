1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 4. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,730 0,620-0,725 0,610-0,724 0,615-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,754 0,760 1,190 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 647 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,700-25,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed