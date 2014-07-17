* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand,
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,612-0,720 03,000 0,610-0,730
Gondal 05,500 615-0,721 04,500 621-0,734
Jasdan 0,200 613-0,678 0,300 580-0,695
Jamnagar 01,000 634-0,725 01,500 630-0,712
Junagadh 01,500 620-0,737 03,000 611-0,743
Keshod 01,000 611-0,715 01,000 605-0,714
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,625-0,730 0,612-0,718 0,610-0,724
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,240 2,170-2,470 2,160-2,485
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,100-3,050 2,050-3,015
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,075 0,701-0,772 0,700-0,785
Rapeseeds 005 585-615 595-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 649 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed