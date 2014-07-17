1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
3. Castor oil eased further due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,625-0,730 0,612-0,718 0,610-0,724
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,730-0,735 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,745-0,746 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed