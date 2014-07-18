* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,615-0,730 03,000 0,612-0,720 Gondal 04,500 623-0,725 05,500 615-0,721 Jasdan 0,300 627-0,675 0,200 613-0,678 Jamnagar 01,000 620-0,715 01,000 634-0,725 Junagadh 01,000 630-0,744 01,500 620-0,737 Keshod 00,500 605-0,700 01,000 611-0,715 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,730 0,615-0,720 0,615-0,725 0,612-0,718 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,640 2,175-2,500 2,170-2,470 Sesame (Black) 0,175 2,000-3,100 2,100-3,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,258 0,710-0,780 0,701-0,772 Rapeseeds 040 580-630 585-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,765 1,195 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 649 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed